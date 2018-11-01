Justin Rose in contention as Paul Dunne leads Turkish Airlines Open

2:17 Highlights from the opening round of the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya Golf Resort. Highlights from the opening round of the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya Golf Resort.

Justin Rose made a bogey-free start to his bid for back-to-back Turkish Airlines Open titles to get within a shot of the early lead in Antalya.

Rose, who can move to world No 1 with a victory this week, mixed four birdies with an eagle to post a six-under 65 at Regnum Carya Golf Resort, where Paul Dunne set the opening-round pace.

Dunne birdie three of his first five holes on his way to a blemish-free 64, while Padraig Harrington and Thorbjorn Olesen - who also didn't drop a shot - join Rose in a share of second.

Olesen won the Turkish Airlines Open in 2016

"The holes I needed to hit a good shot on, I stepped up and hit a really straight one and that's what I was really pleased with," Dunne said. "I left a few putts short out there but I think we can always say that."

Playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Thorbjorn Olesen, Rose opened with three straight pars before holing out from the semi-rough for an eagle-two at the par-four fourth.

Rose starts the week 10th on the Race to Dubai

Rose drained a 20-footer at the next and added another from close range at the par-three eighth to reach the turn in 30, before posting a two-putt gain at the 15th and closing his blemish-free card by holing a six-foot birdie at the 18th.

Beginning on the 11th hole, Dunne birdied five of his first nine holes and moved in to the outright lead with a seven-foot gain on the seventh, before holing a long-range effort at the 10th to set the clubhouse target.

Dunne made seven birdies during his opening round

Harrington opened with three straight birdies and posted back-to-back gains from the 12th to get to six under and threaten the lead, but missed a six-foot attempt at the 15th and a putt from the halve the distance at the last.

Olesen posted six birdies in scoring-friendly conditions, while Lee Westwood and Haotong Li are part of the group of seven players sharing sixth spot on five under.

A final-hole birdie closed a bogey-free 67 for Matt Wallace - a three-time winner on the European Tour this season - as Tommy Fleetwood, would close to within 41,000 points of Ryder Cup partner Francesco Molinari at the top of the Race to Dubai with a victory, opened with a three-under 68.

