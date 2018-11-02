Chris Stroud hits jackpot with hole-in-one in Las Vegas

0:17 Chris Stroud fired a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas Chris Stroud fired a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas

Chris Stroud hit the jackpot in Las Vegas as he fired a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The American nailed his tee-shot at the 162-yard 14th hole on his way to a two-under 69 at TPC Summerlin, leaving him six strokes back from earlier pacesetter Peter Uihlein.

Beginning on the back nine, Stroud holed a five-foot birdie at the 10th and posted two-putt pars over the following three holes before producing the best shot of his round at the par-three next.

Stroud elected to use an eight-iron and saw his ball pitch 12 feet short of the flagstick, where it took a short hop and maintained its pace as it rolled straight into the middle of the cup.

