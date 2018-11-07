Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Reflecting on Justin Rose's Turkey win

Former European Tour professional Zane Scotland is the special guest on this week's Sky Sports Golf Podcast, looking back on Justin Rose returning to world No 1 with victory in Turkey.

Scotland, who is now a respected coach, and Henni Zuel discuss Rose's dramatic play-off win over Haotong Li as he successfully defended his Turkish Airlines Open title, a win which took him back to the top of the world rankings.

The panel describe the importance of Rose's long-time caddie, Mark "Fooch" Fulcher, while we also look at the struggles of Sam Horsfield as he had problems taking the club away.

Justin Rose won in Turkey to reclaim the world No 1 ranking

Bryson DeChambeau jumped to fifth in the world with his fourth win of a remarkable year at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, but is the Ryder Cup star being taken seriously enough?

There is also a look ahead to this week's events on the European and PGA Tours as well as Ponder the Pro and much much more, including your tweets answered.

