Sergio Garcia one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen in Sun City
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 09/11/18 4:46pm
Sergio Garcia held on to his lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, as Louis Oosthuizen impressed on home soil.
Garcia, chasing a second win in as many starts on the European Tour, followed up his opening-round 64 with a one-under 71 in Sun City to stay one ahead of nearest challenger Oosthuizen.
Oosthuizen struck five birdies and an eagle on his way to a second-round 67, with Finland's Mikko Korhonen a further three shots back in third and four off the pace after a two-under 70.
Beginning the day with a four-shot advantage, Garcia followed his bogey-free opening round by holing a 25-footer at the first and getting up-and-down to birdie the par-five next.
Oosthuizen birdied three of his first four holes and Haotong Li made four in a five-hole stretch from the second to stay in touch with Garcia, who made a three-putt bogey at the fifth.
The Spaniard responded by holing a 15-footer at the next and making another from a similar distance at the ninth to reach the turn three ahead, only for Ross Fisher to cut the gap to two after following a front-nine 31 with three birdies in four holes from the 11th.
Fisher's hopes quickly faded after racking up a quintuple-bogey from the trees at the par-five 15th, as Oosthuizen cancelled out a double-bogey at the eighth with an eagle at the 10th and picked up another shot at the par-five 14th.
The South African also birdied the 15th to get briefly within two, only for Garcia to bounce back from another three-putt at the 13th to convert from close range at the next to get to 11 under.
As Oosthuizen closed out a blemish-free back nine to set the clubhouse target, Garcia failed to get up and down to save par at the 16th and saw a four-foot putt at the last horseshoe out - a third three-putt of the round - to see his lead cut to one.
English pair Lee Westwood and Aaron Rai share fourth spot alongside Dylan Frittelli and Shane Lowry, with Thomas Detry in the group a further stroke back after a round-of-the-day 66.
Defending champion Branden Grace is also on three under, while Rory McIlroy is eight strokes off the pace after a one-under 71.
