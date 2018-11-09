Sergio Garcia one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen in Sun City

3:03 Highlights from the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player in Sun City. Highlights from the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player in Sun City.

Sergio Garcia held on to his lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, as Louis Oosthuizen impressed on home soil.

Latest leaderboard Nedbank Golf Challenge

Garcia, chasing a second win in as many starts on the European Tour, followed up his opening-round 64 with a one-under 71 in Sun City to stay one ahead of nearest challenger Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen struck five birdies and an eagle on his way to a second-round 67, with Finland's Mikko Korhonen a further three shots back in third and four off the pace after a two-under 70.

Oosthuizen is chasing a first victory since 2016

Beginning the day with a four-shot advantage, Garcia followed his bogey-free opening round by holing a 25-footer at the first and getting up-and-down to birdie the par-five next.

Oosthuizen birdied three of his first four holes and Haotong Li made four in a five-hole stretch from the second to stay in touch with Garcia, who made a three-putt bogey at the fifth.

Garcia won his last start at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters

The Spaniard responded by holing a 15-footer at the next and making another from a similar distance at the ninth to reach the turn three ahead, only for Ross Fisher to cut the gap to two after following a front-nine 31 with three birdies in four holes from the 11th.

Fisher's hopes quickly faded after racking up a quintuple-bogey from the trees at the par-five 15th, as Oosthuizen cancelled out a double-bogey at the eighth with an eagle at the 10th and picked up another shot at the par-five 14th.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

The South African also birdied the 15th to get briefly within two, only for Garcia to bounce back from another three-putt at the 13th to convert from close range at the next to get to 11 under.

As Oosthuizen closed out a blemish-free back nine to set the clubhouse target, Garcia failed to get up and down to save par at the 16th and saw a four-foot putt at the last horseshoe out - a third three-putt of the round - to see his lead cut to one.

Garcia carded three three-putts during his second round

English pair Lee Westwood and Aaron Rai share fourth spot alongside Dylan Frittelli and Shane Lowry, with Thomas Detry in the group a further stroke back after a round-of-the-day 66.

Defending champion Branden Grace is also on three under, while Rory McIlroy is eight strokes off the pace after a one-under 71.

