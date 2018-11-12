Bernhard Langer wins Charles Schwab Cup; Vijay Singh claims season finale

Vijay Singh secured victory at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, as Bernhard Langer topped the Champions Tour standings for a fourth time in five years.

Final leaderboard Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Singh overturned a six-shot deficit on the final day at Phoenix Country Club, with a 10-under 61 giving him a four-shot victory over nearest challenger Tim Petrovic.

Scott McCarron, needing to win and for Langer to finish outside the top three to win the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, struggled on the final day to end tied-third alongside Wes Short Jr.

Langer mixed six birdies with two bogeys during his final round

"To look at the start of the year, if you would have said, 'Hey, with nine holes to go, you had a chance to win the Schwab Cup,' I'd say, let's go, let's take it," McCarron said. "Unfortunately, I'm a little disappointed in the way I performed today."

Playing in the fourth-to-last group, Singh followed birdies in four of his first five holes with another at the par-five seventh to move into a share of the lead.

Singh's round was his lowest ever on the Champions Tour

Three consecutive birdies from the 12th gave Singh the outright advantage, before the Fijian holed a 30-foot gain at the 16th and made another long-range birdie at the next to secure victory.

Singh's win saw him end the season in fourth spot, as Langer carded a final-round 67 to finish tied-13th and hold on to claim the Charles Schwab Cup for a record fifth time.