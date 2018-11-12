Bernhard Langer wins Charles Schwab Cup; Vijay Singh claims season finale
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 12/11/18 12:22pm
Vijay Singh secured victory at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, as Bernhard Langer topped the Champions Tour standings for a fourth time in five years.
Final leaderboard
Singh overturned a six-shot deficit on the final day at Phoenix Country Club, with a 10-under 61 giving him a four-shot victory over nearest challenger Tim Petrovic.
Scott McCarron, needing to win and for Langer to finish outside the top three to win the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, struggled on the final day to end tied-third alongside Wes Short Jr.
"To look at the start of the year, if you would have said, 'Hey, with nine holes to go, you had a chance to win the Schwab Cup,' I'd say, let's go, let's take it," McCarron said. "Unfortunately, I'm a little disappointed in the way I performed today."
Playing in the fourth-to-last group, Singh followed birdies in four of his first five holes with another at the par-five seventh to move into a share of the lead.
Three consecutive birdies from the 12th gave Singh the outright advantage, before the Fijian holed a 30-foot gain at the 16th and made another long-range birdie at the next to secure victory.
Singh's win saw him end the season in fourth spot, as Langer carded a final-round 67 to finish tied-13th and hold on to claim the Charles Schwab Cup for a record fifth time.
