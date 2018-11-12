Justin Rose and Paul Casey to sit out Race to Dubai season-finale

Justin Rose is out of the running to win the Race to Dubai after deciding not to play in the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The FedExCup champion still had a mathematical chance of also ending the year as European No 1, although he is third in the standings and trails leader Francesco Molinari by nearly 1.3 million points.

Rose would have needed a victory at Jumeriah Golf Estates and for Molinari to finish outside of the top 40 in the 60-man field, where 1,333,330 points are available to the winner.

Justin Rose was one of only three players still in the running to win the Race to Dubai

The world No 2 is one of three eligible players not on the entry list for the event, with Ryder Cup team-mate Paul Casey and American Julian Suri, who withdrew from the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a muscular injury, also sitting out.

Speaking after winning the Turkish Airlines Open earlier this month, Rose said: "I have a lot going on the next couple weeks, so it [playing in Dubai] would be a big shift for me.

Rose successfully defended his title in Antalya

"It [why he isn't playing] might become apparent next year, but there are things that I need to kind of get figured out."

The 38-year-old last topped the European Tour's Order of Merit in 2007 and finished runner-up to Tommy Fleetwood in last year's season standings, where he narrowly missed out after bogeying three of his last six holes on the final day in Dubai.

Hideto Tanihara, Matthew Southgate and Robert Rock, who all started the week outside the top 60 in the European Tour standings, replace the missing trio, while only Fleetwood and Molinari can now claim the Race to Dubai title.

Rose's European Tour membership is unaffected despite not featuring in Dubai, as he has already completed the minimum requirement of four events outside of the majors and World Golf Championship tournaments.

Rose and Casey both appeared for Europe in their victory at Le Golf National

The Englishman's next scheduled appearance is at the Hero World Challenge from November 29-December 2 in the Bahamas, live on Sky Sports, before he defends his Indonesian Masters title two weeks' later.

