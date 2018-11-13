Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Lee Westwood's win, caddies and golf maths!

Kit Alexander and Matt Rose are this week's guests on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast as we focus on returns to winning ways for two of golf's most experienced pros - Lee Westwood and Matt Kuchar.

Westwood struggled to keep his emotions in check after storming to his first victory for four-and-a-half years with a stunning final-round performance at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, the 45-year-old firing a 64 to beat Sergio Garcia by three strokes.

Lee Westwood won for the first time since April, 2014 in Sun City last week

Kuchar then struck another blow for professionals in their 40s as he collected his eighth PGA Tour title at the Mayakoba Classic. And, bizarrely, his previous PGA Tour victory had occurred on exactly the same day as Westwood's previous European Tour triumph - April 20, 2014.

The team also discuss the importance of caddies on Tour in light of the announcement that Westwood has parted company with long-time bag man Billy Foster, and there are previews for the week ahead at the European Tour season reaches its climax at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Matt Kuchar celebrates his victory in the Mayakoba Classic

There is also a look ahead to the season-finale on the LPGA Tour, while Matt devises an intriguing golfing maths quiz - have you any idea how many bunkers Tommy Fleetwood has been in this year?

Kit takes a look at the five EuroPro Tour players who qualified for the Challenge Tour next season, and there is another round of Ponder the Pro with your tweets answered.

