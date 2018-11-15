Francesco Molinari chips in for par after duff at DP World in Dubai

Francesco Molinari went from zero to hero in the space of two shots during an eventful start to this opening round at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Italian, who will be crowned European No 1 with a top-five finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates, reached the turn in 33 after three birdies in his opening seven holes.

Tommy Fleetwood played alongside Molinari on Thursday

Molinari then finished short of the green with his approach into the par-four eighth, leaving a fiddly chip to get his ball on to the putting surface.

The Open Champion produced a chip all amateurs can relate to by duffing his effort and landing his ball short of the green, only to hole his next shot to salvage an unlikely par to retain his blemish-free start.

Molinari is bidding to become the first Italian to end the year as European No 1

Click on the video above to see Molinari's eventful start!

Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Friday from 7am.