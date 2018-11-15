Marc Warren among 27 players to secure European Tour cards for 2019

Zander Lombard and Alejandro Canizares shared top spot in the Qualifying School Final Stage, as Marc Warren claimed one of 27 European Tour cards for 2019.

Final leaderboard Qualifying School Final Stage

Canizares fired a bogey-free 64 during the sixth and final round at Lumine Golf Club to finish on 24 under alongside Lombard, who birdied the last to also get to 24 under for the week.

The two players were crowned joint-winners, with Jeff Winther and America's Kurt Kitayama a further stroke back in a share of third and three-time European Tour winner Warren claiming the 19th spot.

Lombard finished tied-sixth at the Irish Open earlier this season

"It's great having lost my card and now I've regained my rights it's awesome," Lombard said. "I shouldn't have been here in the first place, but to come out strong and prove myself to be on the Tour it's really amazing, I don't have words for it right now."

Scott Gregory - who shot an opening-round 92 at the US Open this summer - came through all three stages of Qualifying School to finish in a share of 11th, with Daniel Gavins and Ben Evans the other British players to secure their playing privileges.

Gregory (left) was one of seven players to go through all stages of Qualifying School

Scotland's Duncan Stewart, Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin and England's Joseph Dean all missed out by a shot, with former US Open runner-up Gregory Havret and previous European Tour winners Marcel Siem and Paul Peterson among the others to fail to secure their cards.