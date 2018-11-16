Charles Howell III opens up two-shot lead at RSM Classic

Charles Howell III fired a bogey-free 64 to open up a two-shot lead after the opening round of the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Howell, without a PGA Tour win since 2007, struck eight birdies on the Plantation Courses at Sea Island Resort - one of two courses used this week - to pull ahead of defending champion Austin Cook and 2017 runner-up JJ Spaun.

Cook finished with back-to-back birdies to close out a six-under 66, with Spaun - chasing a maiden PGA Tour victory - also not dropping a shot in cold and windy conditions.

Cook is chasing back-to-back wins in the event

Tournament host Davis Love III sits three off the pace in a share of fourth, while Brian Harman and Peter Uihlein carded the lowest rounds on the Seaside Course with matching 68s.

"I was awfully glad I was on Plantation and not Seaside," Howell said. "But someone just told me that I hit every fairway and every green, so I can't think of the last time I've done that."

Howell is currently world No 84

Graeme McDowell holed a 55-footer from the fringe and made a 20-foot eagle on his way to a three-under 69, with Ireland's Seamus Power a further shot off the pace.

