Byeong Hun An fires hole in one to share lead at Australian Open

1:01 Watch Byeong Hun An's stunning ace from the second round of the Emirates Australian Open. Watch Byeong Hun An's stunning ace from the second round of the Emirates Australian Open.

Byeong Hun An fired a hole-in-one on his way to holding onto a share of the lead at the Emirates Australian Open.

Latest scores Emirates Australian Open

The Korean aced the par-three 15th on his way to a three-under 69 at The Lakes Golf Club to get to eight under and join Max McCardle at the top of the leaderboard.

Matt Kuchar posted a five-under 67 to sit a shot off the pace in a share of third, with Keegan Bradley part of the group heading into the weekend two off the pace.

An is without a win since 2015

"I hit it good, everything was perfect," An said. "I got so lucky this week with a couple of breaks here and there, and then especially with the tee time I think I got really lucky."

An birdied the ninth and bounced back from a blemish at the 13th to pick up a shot at the 14th, before holing his tee shot with a seven-iron at the 197-yard next.

Kuchar, who won the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour in Mexico last week, is joined a shot off the lead by Jake McLeod and amateur David Micheluzzi, playing only his second professional event.

Kuchar is the highest-ranked player in the field

The event is the first of the Open Qualifying Series, with the leading three players in the top 10 who are not already exempt securing their spots for Royal Portrush.

Watch daily highlights from the Emirates Australian Open throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf.