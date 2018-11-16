Lexi Thompson moves ahead at LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/11/18 9:34pm
Lexi Thompson opened up a three-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship, as Charley Hull stayed in contention at the LPGA Tour season finale.
Thompson, without a victory in 2018, birdied her last three holes to close a bogey-free 67 in Florida and pull ahead of Brittany Lincicome and overnight leader Amy Olson.
Lincicome had topped the leaderboard until a double-bogey at the 15th was followed by back-to-back bogeys over her final two holes, including a three-putt bogey from four feet at the last, seeing her slip back to nine under.
Olson also shares second after a level-par 72, with 2016 champion Hull a further two strokes back in tied-sixth despite finishing her four-under 68 with a double-bogey.
World No 1 and defending tournament champion Ariya Jutanugarn, leader of the CME Globe bonus race season standings, recovered from bogeying her opening three holes to card a one-under 71 and get within nine of the lead.
English pair Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff sit in tied-29th and in the group on one under, while Bronte Law struggled to a seven-over 79.
