Lexi Thompson moves ahead at LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship

Lexi Thompson opened up a three-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship, as Charley Hull stayed in contention at the LPGA Tour season finale.

Latest leaderboard CME Group Tour Championship

Thompson, without a victory in 2018, birdied her last three holes to close a bogey-free 67 in Florida and pull ahead of Brittany Lincicome and overnight leader Amy Olson.

Lincicome had topped the leaderboard until a double-bogey at the 15th was followed by back-to-back bogeys over her final two holes, including a three-putt bogey from four feet at the last, seeing her slip back to nine under.

Lincicome played her final four holes in four over

Olson also shares second after a level-par 72, with 2016 champion Hull a further two strokes back in tied-sixth despite finishing her four-under 68 with a double-bogey.

World No 1 and defending tournament champion Ariya Jutanugarn, leader of the CME Globe bonus race season standings, recovered from bogeying her opening three holes to card a one-under 71 and get within nine of the lead.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

English pair Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff sit in tied-29th and in the group on one under, while Bronte Law struggled to a seven-over 79.

Watch the CME Group Tour Championship throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.