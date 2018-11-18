Lexi Thompson eases to big win in season finale on LPGA Tour

Lexi Thompson eased home by four shots

Lexi Thompson banished the painful memories of her final-hole mistake 12 months ago as she cruised to a four-shot win at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Thompson missed a two-foot par putt on the 72nd green to gift the title to Ariya Jutanugarn at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida last year, but she atoned with a composed performance over the week to earn her 10th LPGA Tour title, and her first since winning in Indianapolis 14 months ago.

Leaderboard CME Group Tour Championship

Jutanugarn was already assured of winning the Player of the Year honour following her three victories over the season, earning a $1m bonus, while she also wrapped up the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average as she finished fifth, six strokes adrift of the champion.

Thompson was three clear of the field overnight and made a confident start with a birdie at the opening hole, although she then opened the door to the chasing pack when she gave the shot back at the fourth.

Thompson's lead was reduced to two until she birdied the 13th

But the American got back to 17 under with a birdie at the eighth, which was matched by playing partner Nelly Korda, who then closed to within two of the leader when she birdied the 12th.

However, a two-shot swing on the next hole effectively put paid to Korda's chances as she bogeyed while Thompson converted from five feet for birdie before both players dropped shots at the 16th.

Thompson followed Korda in for birdie at the penultimate hole to preserve her four-shot advantage, and a par at the last capped a solid 70 for a winning score of 18-under par.

Thompson missed from two feet on the final hole last year to miss out on a play-off

"It's very gratifying," Thompson said. "This is a special event for me growing up in Florida, and it was so special to win in front of my family and friends. This year has been very up and down but to end it like this is very special."

Korda's consolation was outright second ahead of Brittany Lincicome (67) and So Yeon Ryu (68), while world No 1 Jutanugarn closed out her season in fitting style, nailing a 20-foot putt for her eighth birdie of the day at the last to cap a 66 that propelled her into a tie for fifth with Lydia Ko, Marina Alex and European Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda.

"Before I putted I was thinking I wanted to make it to have a good feeling before I go into the off-season," Jutanugarn said afterwards. "And then I made it!

Ariya Jutanugarn topped the season standings on the LPGA Tour

"It has been unbelievable, I just didn't expect to win anything like this. I felt great today and I'm really proud of myself."

Thompson's 18-under winning score was one shy of the tournament record held by 2016 champion Charley Hull, who was unable to take advantage of a number of birdie chances on the final day as she carded 17 pars and a bogey in a frustrating 73.

Hull finished 12 shots adrift of Thompson, while Women's Open champion Georgia Hall signed off with a 78 after a torrid run, following bogeys at the first two holes with a rare quintuple-bogey nine at the fourth and then a double-bogey at the sixth.