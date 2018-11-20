Dame Laura Davies to be assistant captain for Europe at Solheim Cup

Dame Laura Davies will be assistant captain to Catriona Matthew for next year's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Dame Laura Davies has been confirmed as Catriona Matthew's third and final assistant captain for next year's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Davies, holder of numerous records in the competition, joins Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie on Team Europe's backroom team as Matthew spearheads the challenge of regaining the trophy following two consecutive defeats.

Britain's most successful female golfer remains the highest points scorer in Solheim Cup history having amassed 25 points from her record 12 appearances as a player.

Matthew described the appointment of Davies as a "no-brainer" and believes her experience will be a crucial asset to Europe's chances in the 16th edition of the contest, which will be played on September 13-15.

Speaking ahead of this week's Ladies European Tour's season-ending event, the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Matthew said: "I'm delighted to have Laura alongside me on the journey to Gleneagles. She is hugely respected by the players and has a great sense of humour, which will bring a bit of levity.

"Her experience speaks for itself. She has played in 12 Solheim Cups, on both winning teams and losing teams, she has won 87 titles around the world and has been the lynchpin of the Ladies European Tour for the last 30 years.

"The players that will be in the team have such respect for her that if any of them need a question answered, they will listen to Laura. I couldn't ask for anything better than to have Laura, Kathryn and Suzann at my side as vice-captains and their combined experience will be a great asset for our team."

Davies added: "I'm delighted and honoured to have been asked to be a vice-captain for the first time by Catriona. She sent me a text message when I was doing commentary at the Ryder Cup asking me if I would do it and I didn't even have to think about it.

"I want to be part of the team and I hope that I can make a positive contribution and help in any way that I can. The Solheim Cup has always held a very special place in my heart, right from the first one in 1990. Many of my fondest memories have been made during the Solheim Cup and I'm hoping that this one, at Gleneagles, will be the best yet.

"Hopefully, we'll have a really strong team, because we have some great players now. We want the American and European fans to come out in numbers, the weather to be perfect and it to be a real celebration of women's golf. I can't wait to get started and am looking forward to the challenge."