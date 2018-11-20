Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Willett's big win, and juniors on show in Spain

This week's Sky Sports Golf podcast comes to you from PGA Catalunya, where Andrew Coltart joins Josh Antmann to reflect on Danny Willett's big win in Dubai and look forward to this week's Junior Golf Championship.

Willett's victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship was his first since his memorable Masters triumph back in 2016, and the Yorkshireman was understandably emotional after ending his 953-day winless run.

Andrew gives an insight into how Willett dealt with the mental aspects of his game, and he was not the only player choking back the tears on Sunday after Charles Howell III won the RSM Classic to collect his first PGA Tour title for 11 years.

There is a guest appearance from Max Hopkins as he prepares to defend his Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship crown this week, while girl's contender Charlotte Heath also welcomes some advice from Andrew.

We also look ahead to this week's events on the professional circuit, the World Cup of Golf and the Hong Kong Open. Can the podcast boost the charity coffers by picking another winner?

