Tyrrell Hatton smashes tee box in anger at World Cup of Golf

Tyrrell Hatton took his frustration out on a tee box after a poor shot during the second round of the World Cup of Golf.

Hatton, representing Team England alongside Ian Poulter in Melbourne, held a share of the lead after the opening day but made a slow start in wet and windy conditions on Friday.

The pair bogeyed their opening hole and saw a birdie at the seventh cancelled out a blemish at the ninth, before worse was to come at the par-four 10th.

Hatton is searching for a first victory of 2018

Hatton took England's tee shot in the foursomes format and pulled his effort deep into trees, leading to the team having to take a penalty drop, with the 27-year-old using the wooden box next to the tee to take out his anger on!

