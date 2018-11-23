Tyrrell Hatton smashes tee box in anger at World Cup of Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 23/11/18 9:47am
Tyrrell Hatton took his frustration out on a tee box after a poor shot during the second round of the World Cup of Golf.
Belgium share World Cup lead
Belgium and South Korea hold a share of the lead at the World Cup of Golf.
Hatton, representing Team England alongside Ian Poulter in Melbourne, held a share of the lead after the opening day but made a slow start in wet and windy conditions on Friday.
The pair bogeyed their opening hole and saw a birdie at the seventh cancelled out a blemish at the ninth, before worse was to come at the par-four 10th.
Hatton took England's tee shot in the foursomes format and pulled his effort deep into trees, leading to the team having to take a penalty drop, with the 27-year-old using the wooden box next to the tee to take out his anger on!
Click on the video above to see Hatton's tee smash!
Live World Cup of Golf
November 24, 2018, 1:00am
Live on
Watch the World Cup of Golf throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 1am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.