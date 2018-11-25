Ladies European Tour: Anne Van Dam completes Open de Espana win

Anne Van Dam took the title in the season finale

Anne Van Dam finished her Ladies European Tour season in style by completing a three-shot win at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana Femenino.

Final leaderboard Open de Espana

The Dutchwoman took a four-stroke advantage into the final round at La Quinta Golf and Country and never moved from top spot, posting a one-under 71 to stay clear of nearest challenger Azahara Munoz.

Van Dam's victory is her second of 2018, following her win at the Estrella Damm Ladies Mediterranean Open, seeing her finish runner-up to Georgia Hall in the season-long standings.

Hall tops the Order of Merit in 2018

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew finished seven strokes back in third spot, while Hall ended in a share of 12th after a final-round 72.

Munoz closed the gap by opening with back-to-back birdies, only to drop a shot at the sixth and miss a six-footer to save par at the ninth.

Munoz was chasing a third straight victory in the event

Van Dam birdied the fifth and seventh to reach the turn six ahead, but Munoz responded by following gains at the 10th and 12th with back-to-back birdies from the 14th.

With the lead down to two, Munoz saw her hopes ended with a double-bogey at the 16th, allowing Van Dam to bogey the 17th and make par at the driveable last and still cruise to victory.