Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Tiger vs Phil and verdict on The Match

Ways to improve The Match and a landmark win for Aaron Rai are among the talking points in the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Jamie Weir and Kit Alexander join regular host Josh Antmann to discuss the key topics of the week, including Phil Mickelson's $9million victory over Tiger Woods in Las Vegas.

The panel discuss whether the winner-takes-all showdown was a success and decide what could be done to make it a better spectacle, as well as looking back at the week's other events.

Mickelson and Woods made a number of big-money side bets during the contest

Rai claimed his maiden European Tour title in Hong Kong and Belgium took the honours at the World Cup of Golf, with the guests also dissecting the bizarre swing of Hosung Choi after the Korean returned to the winner's circle on the Japan Golf Tour.

There's also a preview to this week's three events on Sky Sports, including the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, plus a look at Ponder the Pro and the best of your tweets.

