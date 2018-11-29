John Senden sees his driver snap mid-swing during Australian PGA

1:02 John Senden saw his driver snap mid-swing during a bizarre incident at the Australian PGA Championship John Senden saw his driver snap mid-swing during a bizarre incident at the Australian PGA Championship

John Senden saw his driver break at the worst possible time during the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The Australian veteran posted a level-par 72 at RACV Royal Pines to slip six strokes off the lead, where he experienced a bizarre incident mid-round.

Senden had recovered from bogeying the second hole of the day to post back-to-back birdies from the third and add another at the eighth, only to come unstuck at the par-five next.

Senden is looking for a first worldwide win since 2014

Electing to hit driver off the ninth tee, Senden saw the shaft on his driver snap during his downswing and left him missing the ball completely with his shot.

Despite hitting an air shot and being left with his right hand in pain, a tournament official ruled that the swing counted as a stroke and left Senden hitting his second from the same position.

