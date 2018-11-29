Victor Perez shares early lead at AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Victor Perez is tied at the top in Mauritius

Victor Perez continued his fast start to life on the European Tour by grabbing a share of the early lead at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

The Challenge Tour graduate followed up his third-place finish at the Hong Kong Open with an opening-round 64 in Anahita to set the clubhouse target.

S Chikkarangappa birdied two of his final three holes to close out a blemish-free card and join Perez on eight under, with Jaco Van Zyl one of three players sitting a shot off the pace.

Van Zyl is without a win since 2016

"It's the first round of a new season, so it's really nice to get off to a good, solid start," Van Zyl said. "I played nicely and it was a really nice finish. I was going well and then I finished birdie-eagle."

Beginning on the back nine, Perez followed back-to-back birdies from the 13th with further gains at the 16th and 18th to reach the turn in 32.

A hat-trick of birdies from the second lifted Perez alongside Van Zyl at the top, before the Frenchman cancelled out a blemish at the fifth with a 12-foot gain at the sixth and a final-hole gain.

Kurt Kitayama and Masahiro Kawamura join Van Zyl on seven under, with England's Lee Slattery part of the group a further two strokes back after closing his opening-round 67 with a final-hole eagle.

Slattery is three strokes off the pace

Defending champion Dylan Frittelli started his bid for back-to-back titles with a three-under 69, a score matched by Ernie Els, while Bernd Wiesberger marked his return from injury with a level-par 72.

Defending champion Dylan Frittelli started his bid for back-to-back titles with a three-under 69, a score matched by Ernie Els, while Bernd Wiesberger marked his return from injury with a level-par 72.