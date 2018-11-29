AIG announced as new sponsor for Women's British Open from 2019

Georgia Hall is defending Women's British Open champion

American International Group (AIG) have been announced as the new title sponsor of the Women’s British Open from 2019.

The five-year commitment will see the major, won by Georgia Hall last year at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, named as the "AIG Women's British Open".

The move sees AIG become a title sponsor at a professional golf event for the first time, replacing Ricoh who had sponsored the event since 2007.

"This is an exciting time for women's golf and we are delighted to welcome AIG as the title sponsor for the Women's British Open," added Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

Hall will be back to defend her title in 2019

"AIG's support will help us continue to grow and develop the Championship even further and ensure it continues to be a truly world-class sporting event.

"The Championship is also a fantastic showcase for women's golf and supports our goal of encouraging more women and young girls to take up the sport."

The Women's British Open was first held in 1976 and became a major championship in 2001, with the 2019 Championship being held over the Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club from August 1-4.