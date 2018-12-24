The key numbers for 2018 in the golfing world

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood formed a formidable partnership as Europe regained the Ryder Cup

Golf has seen another memorable year of action and here we outline some of the important numbers of the 2018 calendar.

ZERO

The number of points won by Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for Team USA in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

ONE

Molinari celebrates after winning The 147th Open

Francesco Molinari created history by becoming the first Italian to win a major after clinching the Claret Jug with a two-shot victory.

TWO

Bryson DeChambeau joined Vijay Singh as the only player to have won the first two events of the FedEx Cup playoffs. His wins at the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship followed victory at The Memorial earlier in the season.

THREE

Justin Rose celebrates winning the FedEx Cup

Justin Rose became the third European winner of the lucrative FedEx Cup as the Englishman made birdie at the 18th in the Tour Championship final round to prevent Woods from a third crown. Henrik Stenson won the trophy in 2013 while Rory McIlroy added his name to the honours list in 2016.

FOUR

There have been four different players who have reached the summit of the world rankings in 2018. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka have held the standing.

FIVE

Brooks Koepka won the US Open and PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka became just the fifth player to win the US Open and PGA Championship in the same year, after Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

SIX

The number of players who at least had a share of the lead during a thrilling final round of The Open at Carnoustie.

SEVEN

The margin of victory for Thomas Bjorn's European side as they regained the Ryder Cup with a convincing victory over Jim Furyk's Team USA.

NINE

Georgia Hall celebrates her first major at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Georgia Hall ended a nine-year wait for a British winner of the Women's British Open as she claimed her maiden major win at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Catriona Matthew won the event in 2009 at the same venue.

11

The number of first-time winners on the European Tour in 2018.

24.5

Sergio Garcia became Europe's all-time record Ryder Cup points scorer after defeating Rickie Fowler in the Sunday singles at Le Golf National.

Sergio Garcia became Europe's all-time record Ryder Cup points scorer after defeating Rickie Fowler in the Sunday singles at Le Golf National.

37

Molinari played his final 37 holes without a bogey or worse at Carnoustie, referred to as the toughest links challenge on the Open rota.

59

Oliver Fisher celebrates with his scorecard after carding the first round of 59 in European Tour history

Oliver Fisher shot the first sub-60 round in European Tour history, in the second round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in September.

76

After 18 years on tour, Angela Stanford finally won her first major by securing the Evian Championship on her 76th major start on tour.

80

Woods won his 80th PGA Tour title at the season-ending Tour Championship for his first victory in over five years and arguably his most memorable success.

Woods won his 80th PGA Tour title at the season-ending Tour Championship for his first victory in over five years and arguably his most memorable success.

953

Danny Willett ended a 953-day wait for a first title since his Masters success in April 2016 with victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

1,666

After a wait of one thousand six hundred and sixty-six days, Lee Westwood and Matt Kuchar both won events for the first time since April 20, 2014.

NINE MILLION

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods went head to head in The Match at Shadow Creek

The prize on offer in dollars for the winner of the head-to-head match play golf challenge between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.