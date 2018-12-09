Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman edge out Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo at QBE Shootout

1:59 Highlights from the final round of the QBE Shootout, including a hole in one from Gary Woodland, as American pairing Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in Florida. Highlights from the final round of the QBE Shootout, including a hole in one from Gary Woodland, as American pairing Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in Florida.

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman edged out Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo to claim a one-stroke victory at the QBE Shootout in Florida.

The American duo carded a decisive eagle on the par-five 17th during the third and final round, played in a fourball format, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples on Sunday to move to 30 under par.

Northern Ireland's McDowell and his Argentinian partner Grillo, who held a share of the lead after Saturday's second round, did birdie the 17th to remain in touching distance but could not make up the deficit.

Kizzire and Harman's final round 61 was matched by Luke List and Charles Howell, who finished in a three-way tie for third on 28 under with Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeu, and Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman.

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner carded the best round of the day - a 12-under-par 60 - to finish sixth on 27 under, one place and four shots ahead of Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau.