Golf quiz of the year: How much do you remember from 2018?

As the 2018 golfing calendar draws to a close, it time to put your knowledge to the test and see how much you can remember from the past 12 months.

It has been another action-packed year on Sky Sports, where we saw Justin Rose claim the $10m jackpot with FedExCup and Francesco Molinari end the year as European No 1 for the first time.

We witnessed Team Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup in convincing fashion at Le Golf National, where Molinari played a starring role for Thomas Bjorn's side, while in the women's game Georgia Hall celebrated her maiden major title.

Tiger Woods returned to the winners' circle to sign off his year in style, with the 14-time major champion one of a number of notable comeback winners during the season.

There were plenty more memorable moments on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour over the past 12 months, with lots more to look forward to over the year ahead.

How much can you recall from golf in 2018? Take the quiz below to see how much you remember!