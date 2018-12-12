Justin Rose targets strong finish to 2018 at Indonesian Masters

Justin Rose makes his final appearance of the year in Indonesia

Justin Rose has the chance to return to world No 1 this week as he aims to defend his Indonesian Masters title, live on Sky Sports.

The 38-year-old is the highest-ranked player in the field at Royale Jarkata Golf Club, where Rose went wire-to-wire to cruise to an eight-shot win in 2017.

Rose is a two-time winner this year and has posted top-10s in all-but seven of his 22 worldwide starts, with the Englishman able to end 2018 top of the world rankings with a top-12 finish this week.

Rose has topped the world rankings on multiple occasions in 2017

"I have always had the mentality that the golf course doesn't recognise who is the best player in the world," Rose said. "I don't tee off ahead of these guys because of my ranking.

"We tee off together with the same score on Thursday. It is about a great week's work. There is no complacency from that point of view."

Rose tees off for the first two rounds alongside his Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson, making his debut in the event, and Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Shubhankar Sharma.

"It's a good golf course," Stenson said. "I don't have much experience as compared to Justin and the other players who have played here in the past.

Stenson is without a victory this year

"I've come up with a plan and hopefully I can play some decent game and I can be one of the guys in the mix on Sunday.

