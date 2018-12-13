Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson in contention in stormy Indonesia

Justin Rose is one off the lead with four holes to play

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson both made strong starts to the Indonesian Masters as the first day's play was curtailed due to the threat of lightning.

Stenson was one shot off the clubhouse lead after opening with a 67, while his Ryder Cup partner Rose was also five under par with four holes of his first round to complete when play resumes on Friday morning.

John Catlin defied the pressure of playing in a high-profile group Stenson and Anirban Lahiri as the American fired a seven-birdie 66 to set the early target which was later matched by Asian Tour Qualifying School graduate Lee Sung-ho, who was only two under with five holes remaining before he reeled off four straight birdies.

Henrik Stenson opened with a five-under 67

Stenson, who started at the 10th, bounced back from his only bogey of the day at the fourth with three birdies over his last five holes to close on five under, while Rose was in a share of the lead when he raced to six under after 12 holes before dropping a shot at 13 shortly ahead of the suspension in play.

Defending champion Rose, who needs just a top-12 finish to regain the world No 1 ranking from Brooks Koepka, got off to a flying start with three birdies over the first four holes, and he then made a superb eagle at the long ninth to turn in 31.

Rose needs a top-12 finish to return to world No 1

The Englishman picked up another shot at the 12th before his mistake at 13 dropped him into the share of third alongside Stenson, who enjoyed his debut in the tournament.

"It is my first time in Indonesia after 18 years on the European Tour, but I'm happy to be here and I have had a great reception," said the Swede. "I am enjoying it and the golf was pretty good today.

"I hit some good shots, particularly coming in and I kept it fairly tidy and did not make too many mistakes. I certainly did not play my best but I avoided making bogeys, just made one, so it is a good start.

Stenson was happy with his round on his first visit to Indonesia

"You have to make a lot of birdies here. Looking at what Justin did last year and seeing this course you have to keep your foot on the accelerator and make birdies. If you can make six or seven birdies a day then you will have a chance."

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Indian star Lahiri is one shot further back after a solid 68 represented a fine recovery from a bogey at his first hole of the week, while Australian Scott Hend birdied three of his last four holes to join Lahiri on four under par.