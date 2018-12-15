Henrik Stenson three shots off Indonesia lead as Justin Rose stays on course for world No 1 return

Henrik Stenson is playing in Indonesia for the first time

Henrik Stenson moved within striking distance of winning the Indonesian Masters after a third-round, five-birdie 68, as defending champion Justin Rose stayed on track for a return to the world No 1 ranking.

The Swede, playing in Indonesia for the first time, picked up four birdies on a flawless front nine before he atoned a bogey at the par-three 15th with a closing gain to sit three behind Thai Poom Saksansin.

Rose, who needs a top-12 finish to ensure he replaces Brooks Koepka at the summit of the men's game, followed a pair of 68s with a one-under 71 to earn a share of fourth place at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Justin Rose became world No 1 for the first time in his career in September

Stenson began the day five adrift of overnight leader Saksansin, winner in 2016, but after a birdie at the par-five second the experienced European enjoyed a run of three birdies from the seventh to hit the turn in a four-under 32.

Despite a first dropped shot of the day at the 15th - his second consecutive bogey at the hole this week - Stenson finished with his 17th birdie of the week so far.

Saksansin stormed to the top of the leaderboard after an astounding nine-under 63 on day two but he was unable to maintain those stellar heights as he settled for a two-under 70.

The 25-year-old, who defeated Open champion Stenson at the EurAsia Cup in Malaysia, mixed two birdies at the third and sixth with a bogey at the fifth before coming home with a further gain at the 14th.

Rose is seven shots behind Saksansin after he mixed birdies at the second and ninth with a bogey-five at the third, before losing a shot at the 15th and closing with a birdie to leave him at nine-under par.

Saksansin's compatriot Jazz Janewattananond is in third place - at 10-under par - after a three-under 69 with Rose to be joined by Thai duo Panuphol Pittayarat and Jakraphan Premsirigorn, who are also at nine under for the week, during the final round.

