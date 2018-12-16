Golf News

David Lipsky claims two-shot win at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Last Updated: 16/12/18 5:03pm
Deyen Lawson wins a new BMW after firing a hole-in-one during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
David Lipsky claimed a second European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Lipsky survived a back-nine wobble to card a four-under 68 at Leopard Creek Country Club and stay ahead of nearest challenger David Drysdale.

Overnight leader Scott Jamieson finished three strokes back in tied-third on 11 under alongside Zander Lombard, with English duo Oliver Wilson and Ben Evans in a share of fifth spot.

Jamieson lost ground with a front-nine 38 on Sunday
"It's indescribable actually," said Lipsky. "This was a tough year for me. I haven't played that well and have really struggled. To cap it off with a win at the end of the year is so special."

Lipsky began the day a shot off the pace but moved ahead after firing four birdies in a front-nine 31, before adding another at the par-fourth 10th to extend his advantage.

Lipsky's last win came at the 2014 Omega European Masters
The American bogeyed the 12th and recovered from finding water off the par-five 13th tee to save par, before a birdie at the 14th increased his cushion to four strokes.

A double-bogey for the second consecutive round at the par-three 16th halved Lipsky's advantage, only for him to par his next hole and see out victory with a birdie at the par-five last.

Drysdale birdied three of his last five holes to post a joint-low round-of-the day 67, as Jamieson recovered from three consecutive bogeys around the turn to end the day level-par.

Louis Oosthuizen ended the week in tied-seventh, while Deyen Lawson won a new BMW after firing a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th - his second successive eagle - on his way to a final-round 70.

