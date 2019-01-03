Patton Kizzire fires first hole-in-one of 2019 on PGA Tour in Hawaii

Patton Kizzire fired the first hole-in-one of 2019 on the PGA Tour during the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Kizzire made an impressive start to his week in the 33-man field in Kapalua, where only winners on the PGA Tour from the previous 12 months are eligible to compete.

The American opened with four straight pars and posted a two-putt birdie at the par-five fifth, before making a big move up the leaderboard with his tee shot at the par-three seventh.

Playing alongside Australia's Marc Leishman, Kizzire attacked the 186-yard hole with a seven-iron and saw his tee shot pitch a couple of feet short of the flag and roll straight into the middle of the hole.

Leishman also posted a bogey-free front nine on Thursday

The ace lifted Kizzire to three under and saw him reach the turn in 33, as Kevin Tway set the early pace on the Plantation Course.

