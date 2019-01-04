Matt Wallace receives 2019 Masters invite

2:07 Watch the video to see Matt Wallace's reaction to the invite Watch the video to see Matt Wallace's reaction to the invite

Matt Wallace was surprised by Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes before an interview with his invite to the 2019 Masters.

Wallace had already secured his place at the Masters, but was unaware he would be receiving the prestigious invitation ahead of his interview with Sky Sports News.

In reaction, he told Sky Sports News: "Oh wow. That's what I've been expecting at some point, but that's quite nice to get my first official Masters invite.

That moment when you realise you have achieved one of your lifelong dreams @PepperellEddie 👍🏻 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/c10PTYGjMz — Joe Pepperell (@joepep_pga) January 4, 2019

"I didn't know I was going to get it right now. It's amazing. thank you very much. I think I will RSVP that one.

"Now it's kicking in and setting in. That will take pride and place somewhere [in my house].

"It's funny, last year I was thinking what colours I was going to try and wear at the Masters, to try and sort my outfits out, even though I was not in it. That was the vision I had, so it's nice to get the letter.

Best letter in the post that I’ll receive all year 😍 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/0X8jDngD5G — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) January 3, 2019

Along with Wallace, British Masters champion Eddie Pepperell and Thorbjorn Olesen both got their invitations in the post.

Click on the video above to watch Wallace's reaction.