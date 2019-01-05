Brice Garnett holes 70-foot birdie putt with flag in at Tournament of Champions

Brice Garnett took advantage of the new rules of golf with a monster birdie during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Latest leaderboard <a href='https://www.skysports.com/golf/scorecard/1990/tournament-of-champions' class='instorylink'>Sentry Tournament of Champions</a>

Garnett carded an eventful one-under 72 on the Plantation Course in Kapalua, where he recovered from four bogeys in his first eight holes to produce a back-nine fightback in windy conditions.

The American holed a 20-foot gain at the 11th and found himself on the par-four 13th green in two, but some 70 feet from the flag and looking at a tricky-looking two-putt.

Garnett is in the group on one under

With changes to the rules in 2019 stating that a player can leave the flagstick in the hole when playing a shot from the putting green, Garnett didn't move the pin when lining up his birdie putt.

Garnett saw his ball catch a ridge and gather speed as it raced towards the hole, only for it stop abruptly when it hit the flag and drop in for an unlikely birdie.

