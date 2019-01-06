Tournament of Champions: Rory McIlroy three off Hawaii lead

2:27 Highlights from the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii Highlights from the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii

Gary Woodland takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Woodland carded a five-under 68 on the Plantation Course in Kapalua to retain his overnight advantage, as Rory McIlroy matched the American's score to move into outright second.

Marc Leishman lies a further stroke back ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, while defending champion Dustin Johnson sits eight shots back after a four-under 73.

Leishman birdied three of his last five holes

"Another good round of golf," McIlroy said. "I drove it well again, iron play was pretty good for the most part, finished out well, holed good putts when I needed to, to save par and some good birdies."

McIlroy - making his debut at the event which consists only of PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year - posted three consecutive birdies from the fourth and added a two-putt gain at the ninth to reach the turn in 32.

McIlroy is chasing a first victory since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March

The Northern Irishman holed an eight-foot birdie at the 14th to briefly move into a share of the lead and closed out his bogey-free round with four straight pars.

Woodland carded three birdies on his front nine but missed from five feet to save par at the 12th, before draining a 60-foot eagle at the 15th and picking up a shot at the last to restore his overnight advantage.

Ian Poulter dropped into joint 13th after firing a 73, while fellow Englishman Paul Casey tied for the low round of the day on 68 to move into joint 11th.

