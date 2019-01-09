Jordan Spieth returning to action in Hawaii after winless 2018

Jordan Spieth is in action in Hawaii

Jordan Spieth is looking forward to moving on from the worst year of his career so far as he makes his first start of 2019 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The former world No 1 dropped to 17th in the rankings after a winless campaign, where he only registered five top 10s in 24 starts and failed to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Spieth has not featured competitively since missing the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November, with the 25-year-old working on ways to return to his best.

Spieth played a practice round with Justin Thomas on Tuesday

"I'm trying to take what I did last year statistically and find the weak points," Spieth told NBC Golf on Tuesday. "A lot of work on the putter and try to get back to the putting I expect from myself.

"Ball-striking wise I had a lot of strong suits but certainly some weak points as well. Every year it's about finding where I was down the year before and try to work that back up.

"Each part of my game at some point in my career has been the best in the world, so I know that I'm capable of getting each part of my game to that level, which is reassuring."

Spieth plays alongside Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau for the first two rounds at Waialae Country Club, where he has finished third in 2017 and claimed a share of 18th in last year's event.

Spieth is chasing a first worldwide win since The Open in 2017

"I like this golf course, you can kind of think your way around and as far as attitude goes just keep it light, recognise that it's the first tournament of the year," Spieth added. "[I'm] trying to get a feel for tournament golf.

"I'm working on some things, it's progressing, and just got to come out with a lot of trust here but most importantly keep the light mood, keep the expectations lower to start.

"It's a course where I've had some success before so even without my best stuff I feel I can contend, but I like where my game is at right now and I like this course for what I'm working on."

