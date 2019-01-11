English girls invited to Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lily May Humphries with her invite to Augusta National

Three of England's brightest young amateur talents will get the chance to play at Augusta National in April.

Lily May Humphreys, Annabell Fuller and Alice Hewson have all received invites to compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in April, which takes place the week before The Masters.

Annabell Fuller is also a Curtis Cup player

The 54-hole championship was unveiled by the Augusta committee on the eve of The Masters last year, with the first two rounds being played at the nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club before the top 30 in the 72-player international field play the final 18 holes at the Masters venue.

All the players will get the chance to play a practice round at the iconic Augusta National, and the Curtis Cup trio were overjoyed to get their invites by virtue of their world ranking.

Growing up I never ever thought it was even possible to receive a little green and gold letter in the post...Augusta National here I come!! anwagolf #augustanational #clemsonwgolf… https://t.co/vhPxSgv8fV — Alice Hewson (@aliceeehewson) January 10, 2019

"It's amazing," said Humphreys. "This was one of my goals for the year, and it will be amazing and such a good field. I never imagined I would play at Augusta - and the invitation is cool!"

Hewson added: "I can't believe it. Growing up I never thought it was possible to receive a little green and gold letter in the post… Augusta National here I come!"