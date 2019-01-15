Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson air their views on golf's new rules

2:23 Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson give their opinions on the new rules of golf, including putting with the pin in and dropping from knee height Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson give their opinions on the new rules of golf, including putting with the pin in and dropping from knee height

A number of significant changes to the Rules of Golf came into effect on January 1, and many of the new regulations have been the main topic of debate over the first two weeks of 2019.

There have already been two tournaments on the PGA Tour since the turn of the year, and there have been mixed reactions to putting with the flagstick in as well as dropping from knee height over the last fortnight in Hawaii.

Ahead of the return of the European Tour in Abu Dhabi this week, we asked four star players to give their opinions on the changes for 2019.

Brooks Koepka described some of the new rules as "a little ridiculous", while Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson also expressed their views and how they would go about adapting to the changes over the season.

With a lot of the new regulations still a mystery to many viewers, we also tracked down European Tour chief referee John Paramor to explain the thought process behind most of the alterations, with the pace of play being at the forefront of the reasoning.

