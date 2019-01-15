Sky Sports Golf Podcast: New rules, new Ryder Cup captain

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast returns this week, and Rob Lee and Tony Johnstone join Josh to reflect on the big talking points so far in 2019.

The many changes to the Rules of Golf have been debated far and wide over the first two weeks of the year, with putting with the pin in and knee-high drops dominating the conversation.

The panel also discuss the appointment of Padraig Harrington as Europe's new Ryder Cup captain. Can the Irishman bring home the trophy from Whistling Straits next year?

Matt Kuchar picked up his second win of the PGA Tour season in Hawaii last week

We look back at wins for Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar in Hawaii as well as evaluating Jordan Spieth's disappointing return to action at the Sony Open and, in particular, his form on the greens.

Nature-lover Tony offers up some amazing animal facts and gives some valuable insight on the art of bunker play, while he also admits to having punched himself out cold during a pro-am!

There's an in-depth preview of this week's Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and the Desert Classic, and Ponder the Pro returns along with your questions answered.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!