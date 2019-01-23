Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines: A look back at his wins at the venue

Ahead of his return to action at the Farmers Insurance Open, we look back at Tiger Woods' past success at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods returns to a familiar hunting ground this week as he begins his 2019 at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 42-year-old makes his 18th appearance at an event he has won seven times, with the course also where Woods claimed the most recent of his 14 major titles.

Woods also won the Junior World Championship at the venue in 1991, seven years before he made his first start at Torrey Pines as a professional at the 1998 Buick Invitational.

Woods defeated Rocco Mediate on the 91st hole in the 2008 US Open

A tied-third finish for Woods was followed by a two-stroke victory the following season, although the former world No 1 had to wait until 2003 to return to the winner's circle at the event.

Woods registered a three-shot win in 2005 for the first of four consecutive titles, before securing a dramatic major win in a Monday play-off at the 2008 US Open.

Woods' seventh Farmers Insurance Open win came in 2013

The most recent Woods victory at the event came in 2013, where he finished four clear of Brandt Snedeker and Josh Teater, with the 14-time major winner unable to register a top-20 finish in his four starts since.

Click on the video above to see Tiger's Torrey Pines highlights!

