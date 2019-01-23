Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Shane Lowry wins big, Tiger Woods returns

This week's podcast comes to you from Torrey Pines, where Henni Zuel and Sarah Stirk join Josh Antmann ahead of the return of Tiger Woods at one of his favourite venues.

Woods is back in full-field PGA Tour action this week for the first time since his momentous victory at the Tour Championship back in September, so what can we expect from him as he takes on an all-star cast including Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose?

We also preview the 30th edition of the Dubai Desert Classic which also boasts a stellar field headed by Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia, while Shane Lowry tees up at The Emirates looking for back-to-back wins in the desert.

Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year at Torrey Pines

Lowry completed a popular victory in the opening Rolex Series event of the year in Abu Dhabi last week, where he opened with a stunning 63 and held firm over the next three days to pip Richard Sterne to the title.

Over in the Californian desert, Phil Mickelson matched his career-best round of 60 on day one at the Desert Classic, but he was to be denied his 50th professional victory by Adam Long, whose birdie at the 72nd hole earned him his maiden PGA Tour title at the age of 31.

Shane Lowry began 2019 with a superb win in Abu Dhabi

Sarah and Henni debate who they feel has the sexiest eyes on Tour while mulling over what to get Eddie Pepperell for his birthday, and there's an impromptu chat on smelly golfers!

Ponder the Pro and your tweets answered round off another week of podcast duty. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!