Tyrrell Hatton fires hole-out eagle from fairway at Dubai Desert Classic

Tyrrell Hatton produced a moment of magic to help him progress through to the weekend at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Englishman posted a two-under 70 to sit seven strokes off the pace at the halfway stage at Emirates GC, where he looked in danger of an early exit until a timely eagle late in his round.

Hatton had reached the turn in 36 and saw a birdie at the 11th cancelled out by a bogey at the 13th as he slipped a shot below the cut line, only for him to bounce back at the par-four next.

Hatton heads into the weekend on five under

After finding the right edge of the fairway off the tee, Hatton attacked the flag with his approach and saw his ball take a couple of short hops before rolling into the cup for an unlikely eagle two.

