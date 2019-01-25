Rory McIlroy holes out from fairway for second eagle of day two at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy made smooth progress up the leaderboard in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open thanks to two eagles in his first seven holes.

After opening with a frustrating 71 on the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines, McIlroy needed to go low on the North Course to get himself into contention, and he made the ideal start when he found the par-five 10th green in two and nailed a 30-foot putt for an eagle three.

His next five holes echoed Thursday's performance as he struggled to get birdie putts to drop, although he did well to save par from eight feet at the 15th before not needing his putter at all on the 393-yard, par-four 16th.

A perfect tee shot left him just a wedge to the elevated green, the kind of shot he has been working hard on during his winter break, and the practice clearly paid off as he sent his second straight at the pin, his ball pitching a few feet short and hopping into the cup for a rare two.

McIlroy gave himself a chance of a third eagle in eight holes on the next, but he settled for a solid two-putt birdie which got him to six under for the tournament and firmly in contention on his Torrey Pines debut.

