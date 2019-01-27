Bryson DeChambeau cruises to record win at Dubai Desert Classic

5:16 A look back at the best of the final-round action from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. A look back at the best of the final-round action from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau eased to his first European Tour title with a record-breaking victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Final leaderboard Omega Dubai Desert Classic

DeChambeau fired an eight-under 64 at Emirates Golf Club to get to 24 under and finish seven strokes ahead of nearest challenger Matt Wallace.

The world No 5 mixed seven birdies and an eagle with a sole bogey to post the lowest 72-hole total in the tournament's history and also register the largest winning margin, with the victory also his fourth in his last nine worldwide starts.

DeChambeau played alongside Haotong Li on Sunday

Wallace birdied the last two holes to close out a four-under 68 and finish runner-up, with Ian Poulter one of four players a further stroke back in a share of third.

Beginning the day with a one-shot lead, DeChambeau quickly extended his advantage by holing a 20-foot birdie putt at the first and added another from half the distance from the edge of the next green.

DeChambeau posted rounds of 66, 66 and 68 over the first three days

The American tapped in at the par-five third for a third consecutive birdie to move four ahead, before ending a run of six straight pars with an eight-foot eagle at the par-five 10th.

DeChambeau drained a 15-footer at the 11th but failed to get up and down from the rough to save par at the next, only to roll in an eight-foot birdie at the 13th and pick up another shot at the par-four next.

DeChambeau is already a winner this season on the PGA Tour

With his lead up to seven strokes, DeChambeau posted two-putt pars over his next two holes and made a close-range birdie at the 17th before signing off his win with a tap-in par at the par-five last.

Poulter was joined by Paul Waring, Sergio Garcia and Alvaro Quiros eight strokes back, with Lee Westwood in the group tied-eighth on 15 under and defending champion Haotong Li a further shot back after a final-hole bogey.

Li started the final round a shot off the pace

Ernie Els narrowly missed out on a 300th career top-10 as he finished in a share of 13th, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick a further shot back in tied-16th.