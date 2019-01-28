Justin Rose wraps up victory in style at Torrey Pines

1:09 Justin Rose held his nerve under pressure from Adam Scott to seal his 10th PGA Tour title in emphatic style with this sublime wedge to three feet at the final hole. Justin Rose held his nerve under pressure from Adam Scott to seal his 10th PGA Tour title in emphatic style with this sublime wedge to three feet at the final hole.

Justin Rose produced a classy finish to his landmark two-shot victory at Torrey Pines and had a special message for his missing caddie.

Under pressure from Adam Scott down the stretch at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rose refused to buckle and any notion that he would relinquish his two-stroke lead was banished with one sweet swing of a wedge.

Rose converted the birdie chance to clinch a two-shot win

Rose and Scott had both been forced to lay up at the par-five 18th after tugging their drives left of the fairway, and Rose was well aware that a lapse in concentration would be costly as he lined up his third over water from 117 yards.

But he was up to the task and clipped a sublime approach which pitched in the heart of the green before spinning down the slope to three feet, setting up his sixth birdie of his final-round 69.

So proud of the boss @JustinRose99 ... wonderful job by my great friend @gareth_lord ... ... my heart bursting with pride ... #ComeOnRosey — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) January 27, 2019

"That one was for you Fooch," Rose appeared to say at the camera in reference to his regular caddie, Mark Fulcher, who is currently out of action while recovering from minor heart surgery.

Rose, who has employed Henrik Stenson's former caddie, Garth Lord, until "Fooch" returns, duly rolled in the putt to seal his 10th win in the US, surpassing Sir Nick Faldo as the most successful English golfer on the PGA Tour.

