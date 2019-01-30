Sky Sports Golf podcast: Rob Lee, Mark Roe feature from Phoenix

Rob Lee and Mark Roe feature on a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from Arizona ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The pair join Josh Antmann at TPC Scottsdale to discuss a number of the sport's big talking points and look ahead to another busy week of live golf.

As well as reflecting on a landmark win for Justin Rose at the Farmers Insurance Open and a record-breaking success for Bryson DeChambeau on the European Tour, the trio will give their verdict on the controversial penalty handed out to Haotong Li at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau played alongside Haotong Li during the final round

The panel take a closer look at the iconic par-three 16th and share their views on how the noise and atmosphere compares to other holes on the PGA Tour, plus offer their predictions on who will win the star-studded event.

There's also a preview to the Saudi International and another attempt of Ponder the Pro, before the guests answer the best of your questions sent into @SkySportsGolf.

