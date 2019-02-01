Brooks Koepka needs security to move rock at Saudi International

1:37 Brooks Koepka looks back at the rock-moving incident from the second round of the Saudi International. Brooks Koepka looks back at the rock-moving incident from the second round of the Saudi International.

Brooks Koepka may appear to be one of the strongest golfers on the circuit, but the world No 2 needed some physical assistance during the Saudi International.

The three-time major champion was one-under-par with four holes to play of his second round at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club when he got into difficulty at the par-five 15th.

Koepka sprayed his tee shot left of the fairway and into a bunker, with the American's ball lodged next to a large rock that was blocking any swing for a second shot.

Koepka sits in the group on one under

With the rock counting as a "loose impediment" and allowed to be moved, but far too heavy to lift alone, Koepka called upon several nearby staff and spectators to try and get the object out of the way.

The rock was eventually pushed to one side to allow Koepka to play his next shot, where he missed the green and then failed to get up-and-down to save par.

Koepka went on to bogey the hole on his way to a level-par 70

