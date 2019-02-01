Patrick Reed given Honorary Life Membership on European Tour

Patrick Reed takes up Honorary Life Membership on the European Tour

Patrick Reed has joined an elite group of golfers after being awarded Honorary Life Membership on the European Tour.

Reed was presented with the membership in recognition of his Masters victory last year, his maiden major title, which helped him end the year runner-up to Francesco Molinari in the Race to Dubai standings.

The 28-year-old is only the fourth American to receive the honour, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson, with Reed the 55th player to take up Honorary Life Membership since the system was introduced in 1978.

Reed finished tied-second at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in 2018

"Words can't really describe how proud I am right now," Reed said. "It's always been a dream of mine to be a worldwide player and play on both Tours.

"Now, to be able to fulfil that on the European Tour, and to travel the world and grow the game means so much to me. For the European Tour to have faith in me and give me this opportunity means everything."

Reed received the award ahead of the Saudi International

Reed registered six top 10 finishes on the European Tour in 2018 and is a six-time winner worldwide in his eight years as a professional, while the American has also featured in Team USA's last three Ryder Cup teams.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: "Patrick's masterful performance at Augusta National last April was full of character and determination, which is everything we've come to expect from him.

"Patrick is a global player who has fully embraced the European Tour and he has been extremely popular with our fans wherever he has played because of that."