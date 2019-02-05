Sky Sports Golf podcast: Wayne Riley shares his golfing stories

Wayne 'Radar' Riley reveals his ultimate golfing tales and memories of his life on the European Tour in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

With the regular podcast team travelling back from the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Rickie Fowler returned to the winner's circle, host Josh Antmann sat down with Radar for an extended one-on-one interview.

Radar discusses his upbringing in Australia and how he fell in love with the game, as well as sharing some of his career highlights and what it felt like to play alongside some of the game's greats.

Radar is a regular in the Sky Sports team

The Australian reflects on how different life on Tour is today compared to his playing days, plus looks at whether the sports has changed for the better and goes through his routine when working on the Sky Sports Golf team.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!