Phil Mickelson leads heading into Monday finish at Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson's bid for a fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title will head into Monday after play was suspended in a weather-affected final round.

The start of play was delayed by an hour because of rain and was halted for another two hours due to a hail storm, leaving the final group unable to finish their round before darkness fell in California.

Mickelson held a three-shot cushion with two holes remaining and was six under for his round when play was suspended at 5.55pm PT (1.55am GMT), much to the American's disappointment, with overnight leader Paul Casey in a share of second alongside clubhouse leader Scott Stallings.

Mickelson and Casey will have to return on Monday

" As much as I would like to finish, it's probably a good thing," Mickelson said. "But I wanted to try to finish tonight because I'm playing well."

Beginning the day three strokes off the pace, Mickelson matched Casey's birdie at the par-five second and holed a 10-footer at the fourth to cut the lead to two.

Mickelson has only carded two bogeys so far in this week's event

The four-time Pebble Beach winner almost holed out from the ninth fairway to leave a tap-in birdie and complete a front-nine 33, before rolling in from 12 feet at the next to move into a share of the lead.

Casey bogeyed the 11th after failing to get up and down from the rough, giving Mickelson the outright advantage, with the Englishman then missing a six-footer to save par at the next to fall two behind.

Casey is level par for the round with three holes to complete

Mickelson briefly went three ahead after converting from eight feet at the 13th, before picking up a sixth birdie of the day at the par-five next to match Casey's 15-footer from the fringe.

With light rapidly fading, Mickelson posted two-putt pars over his next two holes and was keen to continue, but playing partner Casey held firm and discussed with PGA Tour officials that it was too dark to continue.

Casey has a four-foot putt to save par on the 16th green when play resumes at 8am (4pm GMT) on Monday, while Stallings holds the clubhouse lead on 15 under after a six-under 66.

