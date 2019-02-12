Genesis Open: Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods will play alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in California

Tiger Woods will go head to head with Rory McIlroy once again this week at the Genesis Open after the pair were grouped together for the first two rounds.

The PGA Tour announced that the duo would play alongside each other for the second year running at Riviera Country Club, with world No 4 Justin Thomas completing the star-studded threeball.

Woods has outscored McIlroy in 11 of the 23 worldwide rounds played together, most recently at the final round of the Tour Championship when the 14-time major champion claimed an 80th PGA Tour title.

Woods claimed a two-stroke victory at East Lake

Four meetings have ended all-square while McIlroy posted a lower score on eight occasions, including the first two rounds of last year's Genesis Open when the Northern Irishman posted scores of 71 and 69 en route to a tied-20th finish.

Woods missed the cut in last year's event, his first start at Riviera since 2006, with the 43-year-old still yet to win at the venue where he made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur in 1992.

Woods missed the cut as a 16-year-old in his first PGA Tour appearance at Riviera

McIlroy has made a strong start to his PGA Tour season with top-five finishes at both the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where Woods ended tied-20th in his only appearance of 2019 so far.

The three players were last in the same group for the 2018 PGA Championship, where Woods posted rounds of 70 and 66 on his way to a runner-up finish, while Thomas and McIlroy finished tied-sixth and tied-50th respectively.

McIlroy has finished tied-fourth and tied-fifth in his last two starts

Fourteen of the world's top 20 feature in California, with world No 3 Dustin Johnson playing alongside defending champion Bubba Watson and Monday's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Phil Mickelson grouped with Jordan Spieth.

