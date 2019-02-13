DP World Tour Championship to have record prize money for winner

Danny Willett won last year's season finale, while Francesco Molinari won the Race to Dubai

The European Tour has announced that the DP World Tour Championship will have the largest first prize in tournament golf history.

The season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 21-24 will have $3m on offer to the winner, more than double the prize awarded to Danny Willett for his victory in last year's event.

Additional prize money has also been allocated for the winners of the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where the champion will claim $2m and $2.5m respectively.

Lee Westwood won the Nedbank Golf Challenge

The overall prize money for the three Rolex Series events will remain the same, while the number of Race to Dubai points on offer in all three tournaments will rise significantly.

9,000 points will be available at the Turkish Airlines Open and 10,000 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, while the number of points up for grabs at the DP World Tour Championship is now 12,000 - more than any other event in the European Tour schedule.

Justin Rose is back-to-back Turkish Airlines Open champion

The field sizes for the three events have been reduced so only the leading 70 players in the Race to Dubai are eligible to play in Turkey, before dropping to 60 for South African and 50 for Dubai.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "The changes are designed to increase the excitement around the end of the season for our fans, as well as encourage greater top player participation in our final three events.

"With the revised prize money breakdown and the extra Race to Dubai points in place for 2019, this provides a tremendous incentive for our players."

The other change is the end-of-season Bonus Pool being distributed between the top five players in the Race to Dubai rather than the top 10, with the winner claiming an extra $2m this season.