Phil Mickelson finds three bunkers and still makes par at Riviera

1:34 Phil Mickelson found three bunkers on his opening hole of the Genesis Open and still managed to salvage a thrilling par before play was suspended. Phil Mickelson found three bunkers on his opening hole of the Genesis Open and still managed to salvage a thrilling par before play was suspended.

Phil Mickelson continued to thrill golf fans in California as he kicked off his Genesis Open campaign with an adventurous par at rain-hit Riviera.

Fresh from his impressive three-shot win over Paul Casey at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mickelson found three different bunkers on his opening hole but still managed to avoid dropping a shot.

Playing the driveable par-four 10th, the left-hander tugged his drive into a fairway trap and faced an awkward 40-yard bunker shot for his second just as the klaxons sounded to announce the suspension of play due to an approaching storm.

Opting to complete the hole, Mickelson over-hit his second into another bunker to the left of the green and into a plugged lie, from where he stabbed out and saw his ball bound past the pin and into the greenside trap on the right.

But, just as Mickelson looked in danger of beginning his tournament with double-bogey, he got his bunker play right at the third time of asking as his superb splash-out found the bottom of the cup, and he was all smiles as he headed to the sanctuary of the clubhouse to dry out.

Click on the video above to see Mickelson find three bunkers and still walk away with a par on the opening hole of the Genesis Open...